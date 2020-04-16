Canopy growth to shut down plants, cut staff and take charge

Canopy growth (GTC) – Thursday’s Get Report shares fell after the cannabis company said it expected a charge of $ 700 million to $ 800 million ($ 495 million – $ 566 million) to close the plants and lay off 85 staff members.

The restructuring will close operations in Springfield, New York, and its internal facility in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

Smith Falls, Ontario also said it is closing down its operations in South Africa and Lesotho and its growing plant in Colombia.

“When I arrived at Canopy Growth in January, I made a commitment to conduct a strategic review to lower our cost structure and reduce our liquidity,” said CEO David Klein in a statement.

“(The) changes outlined today are an important step in our continued efforts to focus on the company’s priorities and will lead to a healthier and stronger organization that will continue to be an innovator and leader in this area.”

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett has updated Canopy Growth to keep underperformance, reports The Fly.

Bennett wrote in a report that the recent drop in the stock – 42% in the past three months – already represents the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He said managing Canopy Growth could be successful in his game plan.

Bennett reduced his price target to $ 15.60 from $ 17.30, reflecting the recent drop in the stock. Canopy Growth shares were recently traded at $ 14.28, down 3.3%.

Bennett also downgraded the cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) – Get a report with lower than suspension performance, according to The Fly.

After a recent squeeze, the company’s share price is too high given its short-term business prospects, he said.

The shares of Tilray at the last check were traded at $ 6.24, down 8.1%.

