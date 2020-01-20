Can’t I be a parent and a politician?

Joe Cressy is the Toronto City Councilor for Spadina-Fort York and Chairman of the Toronto Board of Health

I always knew I wanted to be a parent. But when my friends started having children, I had to come with me to park game dates, learn to skate, and experience the colorful explosions of toddler birthday parties. Then my wish to become a father was clear.

As a city councilor in downtown Toronto, where I represent over 110,000 voters, I regularly work more than 80 hours a week. Community events are standard early in the morning, in the evening and on weekends. I had no intention of being parents who only saw his children for an hour a day. who don’t know their shoe sizes or their friends’ names. For me, being a parent meant being committed and active. I also wanted to be a fair partner to my wife Grace, which meant working together at home to bring up a new person. It was always a difficult task in my job, but we talked it through and decided to take on the challenge.

The first thing we found out was this wild, magical, and exhausting first year – the year we would learn to be parents and our child would learn a million exciting things. In many ways, these first 12 months would determine our family dynamics in the coming years. We decided that Grace would take the first nine months to apply for employment insurance (EI) benefits during that time, and I would take the last four months after which our son would go to childcare (if we did Lucky enough to find a place) in Toronto). Both Grace and I feel deeply committed to our careers, so this approach seemed to be the best plan for us.

MORE: Why Parental Leave Rules Exclude Fathers

Our son Jude was born last November. It is incredible even if it keeps us awake at night. Grace is on vacation right now and is taking care of him. As of September, I will be the first person to take advantage of the city council’s new parental leave program for the city of Toronto. This has proven to be very controversial, as people keep saying to me: “Politicians cannot take parental leave.” Fortunately, things change.

A few years ago, councilors across Ontario began talking about the unacceptable expectations placed on them as new mothers and elected officials. They successfully applied to the Province of Ontario to request municipalities to develop parental leave policies for elected officials. At federal level, MP and cabinet minister Karina Gould is known to take parental leave in 2018, although there was no formal policy. In this way, she helped persuade the Canadian Parliament to introduce a parental leave policy in 2019 (MPs can take up to a year to complete). Labor MP Tulip Siddiq had to set a new date in the United Kingdom. The House of Commons has planned a caesarean to take part in an important Brexit vote. A one-year parental leave guideline is currently being developed, in which MEPs can take leave and give voting rights during their absence.

In the city of Toronto, city councils have the right to take up to 20 weeks of parental leave in accordance with the 2018 policy. During this time, our offices remain open, our employees continue to work and respond to local issues, but there is no substitute for parental leave or proxy voting. It’s a problem I’m trying to fix. According to current politics, city councilors can take parental leave, but we have to decide whether we miss important votes or miss the time with our children. In many workplaces, employers take parental leave to ensure that work continues. For politicians, however, the expectation remains that we will continue to do both – and can.

MORE: Why progressive parental leave is no reason for change

I am fortunate to have incredible employees who are very familiar with voters’ concerns, media inquiries and urban policy challenges, and I know that in my absence they are as excellent, responsive and helpful as ever.

In the absence of a policy change that allows councils to replace parental leave or proxy voting, I plan to occasionally attend city council meetings for important voting (with a baby in a stretcher). But that didn’t stop people from telling me that my 16-week vacation means I am no longer qualified to be in office. that in fact no politician is entitled to parental leave of any kind. Looking back at the 1950s, Sue-Anne Levy, columnist at Toronto Sun, described my upcoming parental leave and tried to improve politics as follows: “Like a typical millennium title, Cressy wants his cake and he wants to eat it.”

This is an incredibly toxic setting. It not only denies politicians – who, despite some Twitter rhetoric, are indeed human – and their children, who have to keep an important loyalty period. It also acts as a deterrent to anyone interested in running for office and having a family.

MORE: Minister of Labor Patty Hajdu talks about extended parental leave

Given that the majority of child-rearing work continues to be done by women, women’s political participation is particularly discouraged when we tell potential politicians that they cannot reconcile family life and political office or that they have to wait until their children are grown up to run. And for men who actually want to hang out with their kids, lack of parental leave is a frustrating hurdle.

I am aware that elected officials are by far not the only ones facing vacation. Even for those whose jobs are safe for 12 or 18 months, it is daunting to make ends meet with EI’s reduced income. Freelancers and contract workers are faced with even more complicated and difficult vacation situations. And that doesn’t even go into the more subtle negative consequences of vacation, which often hit women harder: they are excluded from important projects, deported by major customers or customers, or perceived as less committed to work after the birth of children. All of these things force ambitious workers to view children as disadvantages. It is an unnecessary and sad situation for a country like Canada where it is located.

However, the solution is not to reduce all guidelines for parental leave to the lowest common denominator, but to improve the holiday for all parents. It is unacceptable to make parental leave, commitment and upbringing a luxury or benefit offer for an elite group.

The way we approach parental leave reflects our social, economic and political priorities. I want to see a vacation policy that shows that we are a city and a country that value gender equality, balance and workers as people with a full, dynamic life at and outside the workplace.

It’s very much about the kind of parent, partner and man I want to be. But it’s also about all people who dream of running for office like me and being parents. I don’t want these people to feel like they have to choose. Otherwise we will all lose some potentially amazing contributions to the leadership of this country.

The job Can’t I be a parent – and a politician? first appeared on Macleans.ca.