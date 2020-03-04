canton-breezes-earlier-whitman-hanson

Whitman-Hanson gave Canton a run at first — until finally Chris Lavoie warmed up.

Lavoie scored four situations as Canton rolled to an quick six- get more than No. four Whitman-Hanson (17-5-one) in the D2 South Sectional bracket.

The top-seeded Bulldogs (20-1-3) had been unrelenting in their offensive zone and held a 46-eight shot advantage at the stop of regulation.

Lavoie commenced things off breaking in on his have to go high glove facet with 19 seconds left in the first period of time to give the defending D2 point out champions some momentum heading into the initial intermission.

“I was just type of coming up to the front of the net with velocity, acquired the pass off the wall and took it broad, obtained to the center and ripped the shot on net,” explained Lavoie, who led the Hockomock League with 23 goals in the standard period. “In the locker place (before) the next period, the boys were being all fired up and we bought it likely following that.”

Lavoie punched the up coming one in from a challenging angle off the ideal post as the puck trickled in right after a scrum out entrance. Lavoie was credited with the objective at 5: 59 of the 2nd. Colby Cilffolillo gave the Bulldogs far more respiratory space with yet another difficult puck bounce within the put up for the 3- direct just after two intervals.

Lavoie would score twice a lot more in a 17-second span in the 3rd for the hat trick and then some. The senior ahead scored at the 2: 29 mark on a blast from outdoors and followed up with his fourth on the ensuing faceoff as he was biking out of the zone and pushed the puck in direction of the net by a monitor out entrance.

Donny McNeice scored the game’s ultimate purpose with John Hagan acquiring credit history for 4 assists, followed by Ronan O’Mahony (3), and Jack Connolly with two helpers along the way.

“It doesn’t subject how several photographs you put up as all it issues is the score and it was one more major shot by Chris,” stated Canton head coach, Brian Shuman, who’s squad out shot the Panthers 13-1 in the first period. “(Whitman-Hanson) is a tough-doing work, nicely-coached team, and we knew they have been snug playing defensively in their d-zone and can strike extremely promptly. We felt the (1st) purpose was a big just one going into the locker home and it truly did raise us up and we of course performed a a great deal far better next interval.”