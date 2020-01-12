Canton hockey teams leave quickly

Loading...

There must be something in the water – or rather the ice – in Canton.

During the weekend only one public school could claim undefeated boys and girls hockey teams. As defending Division 2 champions, the Bulldog boys are allowed to brag between the programs, as a 6-0-2 start pushed their state-best unbeaten series to 34, but it was the girls who scored better during the first eight games on 7-0-1.

Boy coach Brian Shuman and girl coach Dennis Aldrich each immediately pointed to a primary ingredient in the success of the teams – a thriving Canton Youth Hockey program led by CYH President Nick Maffeo who develops promising players and the ability to keep them in the house. In this case, the Canton Icehouse, the home of both Bulldog squadrons.

“They realize that they can have a good experience and positive experience playing in the city, and as a youth hockey coach in the city it’s great to see how these children grow up in the last 15 years and move from the youth hockey program to high school,” Shuman said.

The girls may miss the hardware, but there is no doubt that they have been one of the top programs in Div. 2 in recent years. In fact, the Bulldogs are eliminated by the final state champions in each of the previous three seasons and are one of only three teams appearing in the Div. 2 finals over the past four, together with Wellesley and the Notre Dame Academy.

However, Aldrich did not expect to get away from it all, especially with the scoring blow lost by graduation and depending on so many young players in large roles.

“I thought we had enough talent. What I wasn’t sure about was who would take the lead, “Aldrich said. “You lose some firepower, and although people have the skill, it is a difficult habit to get used to watching. This is really a good group as far as our system is. We know that we are manual labor and that we are within our system have to play and this is a great group for our makeup. ”

The Bulldogs are as deep as they have been under Aldrich, especially on the blue line, where he can send five defenders who he thinks are all stars in senior captains Meg Aldrich and Alexa Maffeo, sophomore Allie McCabe and sophomore Olivia Maffeo and Maya Battista.

Being blessed with a defensive corps of that quality is a huge advantage for the first goalie Carolyn Durand of the Bulldogs, who shone in her debut, with as many shutouts as goals allowed this year at five each.

“She was terrified of her very first game,” Aldrich van Durand joked. “But with five experienced, talented defenders in front of you who take care of your folding area, I think she has established herself and now she has made a leap in her step.”

The trio of juniors Maria Femia and Lizzie Tassinari and second-year student Tess Khoury occupy the top line, but Canton regularly rolls out three lines, with a fourth unit not far behind, according to Aldrich. The team’s top scorer, however, comes from the defensive ranks, as the younger Maffeo has given the attack a different dimension and is beating nine goals this season.

“She is the total package,” said Aldrich of Olivia. “If you give her a little space, you will get into trouble because she will abuse it. That is certainly a nice look for us, and as a coach, to have such a child, I love just being able to open the door and let her go. ”

With Herald Dream Teamer Ryan Nolte among those who have left due to graduation, the boys are led by senior couple Johnny Hagan and Chris Lavoie. Hagan passes the team in scoring with 13 points, while Lavoie was on his way to a bleeding start with 10 goals in the first five games before being sidelined by a shoulder injury.

The pair was responsible for two goals in the last 1:11 to keep the undefeated streak unlikely to live in a 3-3 draw against Duxbury. The Dragons are the top-class Division 1 team that was not in Bulldogs’ non-league game last winter and was considered too weak for serious Super 8 consideration.

“Every year I send emails to teams from the Catholic Conference and other Division 1 teams,” said coach Brian Shuman of Canton. “I understand that Division 1 teams don’t want to play us, but we don’t really focus on division numbers, we just want to play the best possible teams that we can and every year we put together the strongest schedule we can do, so we were glad that Duxbury and other Division 1 teams such as Braintree want to play us this year. ”

Four thoughts and nuggets from the high school hockey scene …

– In case you were wondering, there is another MIAA school that started the weekend with both undefeated teams – St. Mary’s. The Spartans boys reached a 7-0-1 start in their quest to return to the Super 8, while the girls were 4-0 in their first six and appear to be a legitimate contender for the Division 1 crown to be.

– If I were a Division 3 North boy team, I don’t think I’d be happy to have Lowell, Newton South and Cambridge in my rear. What do they have in common? Sample registrations from more than 850 boys. Lowell and Newton South met each other in the final last year and Cambridge entered the weekend unbeaten.

– The inaugural Middlesex League vs. The Catholic Central League Showcase, which was held at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton on December 30 and included seven games in which girl teams from each competition compete, looked like a cool event. Not only was there excellent hockey – Middlesex came away with a 4-2-1 advantage for the day – but nearly $ 2,500 was raised for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

– After a mess of a few weeks, there is a stab of a man on the Super 8 field (due to the Thursday action): 1. BC High; 2. Catholic memorial; 3. St. Mary’s; 4. St. John’s Prep; 5. Framingham; 6. Xaverian; 7. Central Catholic; 8. Hingham; 9. Austin Prep; 10. Arlington.

Suggestions or feedback for the high school hockey notebook? Contact Tom Fargo at tfargojr@gmail.com or on Twitter at @tom_fargo