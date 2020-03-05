canton-overpowers-ursuline-in-div.-two-ladies-hockey-tourney

There was a broad disparity in postseason pedigrees in Wednesday night’s Division two girls hockey quarterfinal amongst Canton and Ursuline Academy as the 3rd-seeded Bulldogs are aiming for a third championship video game overall look in the previous 4 a long time even though the No. six Bears experienced won just a person event recreation as plan prior to this winter.

But it was a pair of freshmen with cherished very little postseason encounter that rose to the occasion for Canton as dazzling defender Olivia Maffeo scored four periods and goaltender Carolyn Durand stopped all 21 pictures she noticed in a five- get at Warrior Arena.

“They never enjoy like freshmen,” explained Canton mentor Dennis Aldrich. “They truly really don’t.”

The Bulldogs (18-one-4) progress to the semifinals on Sunday to confront the winner of Friday’s contest among No. 2 Norwell and No. 7 Notre Dame (H). Ursuline finishes 14-4-4, the ideal mark in university heritage.

Aldrich believed his team’s depth was in a position to wear the Bears down, which was obvious when Maffeo struck 3 periods inside the ultimate minute of the first two durations.

Maffeo lower into the slot and sniped one particular beneath the bar with 56.9 still left in the 1st to stake the Bulldogs to a 1- guide immediately after one particular. With 59.8 to go in the second, she buried a shot from the remaining circle on the energy play, and then was back again at it 17 seconds afterwards for the 3- guide.

Just 1: 04 into the third, she had her fourth of the video game and 32nd of the year, ripping a person inside the far write-up.

“I did not be expecting to have four ambitions,” reported a humble Maffeo, who also had a quartet early this year versus Hingham, “I just required to get shots on and I was lucky sufficient to get them.”

“She is not negative.” joked Aldrich. “I’d give her the puck but I have to preserve some for observe.”

Tess Koury added an additional with 2: 02 to enjoy whilst Durand, who has been battling the flu this 7 days, manufactured 10 will save in the final period of time to stamp her 14th shutout.