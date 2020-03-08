Canton tops Norwell in Div. 2 girls hockey remaining

Canton has been a member of a very exclusive club in Division 2 women hockey the past quite a few years, and the Bulldogs have been unwilling to allow any person else be a part of on Sunday night time.

Junior Lizzie Tassinari scored the go-in advance aim in the second time period and freshman Olivia Maffeo tacked some critical insurance policy in the third in No. 3 Canton’s 3-1 state semifinal triumph more than No. 2 Norwell at Warrior Arena.

The Bulldogs (19-1-4) will confront two-time defending winner Wellesley in the point out last on Sunday, using a third seize at the ring following trips to the TD Back garden in 2017 and 2018. Canton, Wellesley and Notre Dame Academy are the only 3 colleges to enjoy in the Div. 2 title sport in the last five seasons.

“I’m actually, genuinely content for our seniors. This will be their 3rd vacation to the Yard in four decades, and that’s remarkable,” explained Canton coach Dennis Aldrich, who joked about sharing a bus with the defending Div. 2 champion boys workforce that is also Yard-certain .

Particular teams ended up very important as Tassinari’s purpose came on the electric power play after the Bulldogs had killed off consecutive penalties before in the time period. She grabbed a unfastened puck just after an Allie McCabe rush and got off a quick bid that went off the pads of Norwell goalie Nicole Prescott and hardly crept across the line for a 2-1 guide just previous the midway place of the next.

“I just saw an possibility to get a puck on net and I kind of shot it blindly to see if something would go in,” reported Tassinari. “I saw it turning and her type of leaning backwards and she couldn’t grab it, and it was just trickling in.”

Maffeo gave Canton some significantly essential respiratory place with 6 minute remaining, gliding under the proper circle and snapping a shot under the bar from a hard angle to make it 3-1. The Bulldog penalty get rid of was all over again tested down the extend as Canton was whistled for back-to-back again penalties, but experienced yet another answer

The teams traded 1st-time period plans on performs each freshman goaltender would certainly like again. A Maya Battista shot 4:36 in seemed to fool Prescott, sneaking in the limited side to give Canton a 1- guide. Norwell (20-3) answered when Casey Medina held at a puck that Carolyn Durand tried to go over up in the crease, tying it at 1-1 with 4:11 remaining in the time period.

Norwell’s most promising opportunity to even factors pursuing the Tessinari objective arrived with 10 minutes remaining when Casey Ward lower into the slot for a wonderful seem immediately after a Canton defender fell down, but Durand arrived up with the ideal of her 20 saves.