Cap York wins Leinster National at Naas by Noel Meade

Cap York claimed high honors in “GetItReady”, quoted by MansionBet for the Cheltenham Leinster National in Naas.

A field of 14 runners ran the 100,000-euro handicap chase, with Noel Meade-trained Cap York one of the five wearing Gigginstown House Stud colors.

The 11-1 blow had not bothered the referee in his last three outings, but he was clearly on an active day this time under Eoin Walsh’s 7-pound claim, advising to challenge leadership early in the final stretch.

Cheb De Kerviniou proved to be the biggest threat to Meade’s post after the last fence, but Cap York was on top when the post was a half length for good.

Mon Lino was third, with the Irish general hero of the Grand Prince of the fourth year.

Meade said: “He has a lot of skills, but he can get out of a race and break a little. I told Eoin to try to save quickly and encourage him a lot, and he did.”

“This is his first victory over the fences, so it’s a good race to break his duck. The obvious race to go now is the Irish national, and I would say where he will go.”

Meade was about to finish a double at Irish racing writers Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle, but his favorite 7-4 Beacon Edge crashed late with a 7-2 opportunity Cedarwood Road, which represents Gearoid coach O & # 39; Loughlin and rider Davy Russell.

O & # 39; Loughlin was pleased with the victory in the neck, which justified his decision to overtake Cheltenham this week with his five-year-old son improving.

“It’s easy to say now, but it was the right decision not to go to the Supreme with him,” he said.

“It is a work in progress and this is the first time it has come out of the flange.”

“I guarantee you will have learned a lot today. I can’t run again this season, and it will be Punchestown if you do. It’s a horse with a great future.”

“He’s got 17 hands and we’re going to take our time with him. He’s my first list winner, and I’m glad to have a horse like that.”

Royal Rendezvous, coached by Willie Mullins, reached the pinnacle in an exciting tripartite finale at the Naas directors’ Rookie Hunt.

There was little to choose between Royal Rendezvous (9-4), Ministforsport (6-1) and Gallant John Joe’s 11-10 favorite as the edition approached, but the first was money where it mattered, receiving the Grade Three award. three short heads under Mullins’ nephew, Danny.

The assistant coach of the champion, David Casey, said: “They were not very fast, but he jumped well and was brave in the end.”

“We can take a look at something at Aintree. The owners would love to have a broker there.”

Henry de Bromhead and Robbie Power teamed up to win the Enjoy The Cheltenham Festival with MansionBet Beginners Chase, as the favorite 2-5 Capuccimix scored 11 lengths with no spread.

“I’m pleased, and he did very well,” De Bromhead said.

“We could see the prosecution of disabled newcomers at Fairyhouse, or something like that.”