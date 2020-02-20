[cape-city-cafe-wins-guinness-entire-world-milkshake-file]

Milkshakes are seen on the counter at Gibson’s cafe, recently recognised by the Guinness Globe Documents as acquiring the ‘Most Versions of Milkshakes Commercially Available’, in Cape City, South Africa, February 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

CAPE Town, Feb 21 — Guinness World Data has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for ‘Most Types of Milkshakes Commercially Available’.

With a full 207 varieties on their menu, Gibson’s Gourmand Burgers and Ribs has a milkshake to fulfill each and every sugarholic.

Found in Cape Town’s bustling Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Gibson’s offers a mind-freezing array of unique mixtures from nutella and mascarpone to Oreo cheesecake, when catering for more staid palates too.

Excess fat-free, vegan and older people-only alcoholic possibilities are also out there.

“When we to begin with opened up the restaurant, we experienced about 40 milkshakes. Simply because they had been so preferred, it grew to become 100, 150 then 200, then 207. So it transpired above a time period of five yrs,” stated co-operator Ian Halfon.

“We’ve normally marketed a whole lot of milkshakes, and we have constantly occur up with chopping-edge flavours,” he added.

Primarily served in a normal 330 millilitre glass reminiscent of the American soda store period of the 1930s, the double-thick cold drinks are also garnished with a wide variety of toppings dependent on the purchase.

Very first-time visitor Marcell Brown stated he observed a Facebook advertisement about the Guinness planet history and made the decision to have a appear for himself.

“It exceeded my anticipations so considerably, like I’m going to arrive below as quickly as achievable again to try out each and every one milkshake as much as I can, mainly because it just seems to be astounding,” he mentioned. — Reuters