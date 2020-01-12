Cape Cod organization helps wildlife threatened by forest fires in Austrail

Loading...

A local organization is fighting again at the front line to save wildlife trapped in the jaws of an environmental disaster.

The international animal welfare fund, based on Cape Cod, has deployed its Disaster Response Team in Australia, where more than a billion animals die and are threatened, while much of the continent is plagued by uncontrollable forest fires.

I spoke with Rebecca Keeble from IFAW, who is helping to manage the animal rescue efforts in Australia.

“We’ve never seen anything like it. The scale can’t be explained,” she tells me. “The whole country seems to be on fire.”

Keeble says that much of the city of Sydney is covered with smoke, but that is nothing compared to areas that are completely flooded with flames that destroy everything in their path.

More than 15 million hectares have been burned since September and the fires are so intense that they create their own weather systems and cause more fires.

“We respond to kangaroos, wallabies, wombats that have suffered severe burns, smoke inhalation, dehydration, and starvation,” Keeble says. “Thousands of bats and flying foxes are falling out of the sky because of the intense heat. Our teams save their babies, who are still clinging to their deceased mother and providing intense care around the clock. “

Almost a third of the koala habitat in Australia has been destroyed. The koalas are particularly vulnerable because they move so slowly.

The IFAW has trained a special koala sniffing dog called Bear, a border collie cross, to assist with the rescue efforts.

“Bear is a rescue dog itself,” Keeble explains. “We found him in a shelter. The dog is too hyperactive to be a good pet, so we adopted and trained it for a special mission like this. “

Bear has been trained to smell live koalas by the scent of their fur and has already found several animals for the IFAW rescue team, many of whom were deployed to the Bahamas last fall to assist Hurricane Dorian.

“The knowledge and experience gained from Hurricane Dorian is invaluable for the work we do here, because our team members can now assess critical needs much faster,” says Keeble.

Keeble says that IFAW and similar organizations are only in the early stages of an operation that can take several years.

“If and when the fires are extinguished, we will begin the daunting work of replenishing natural habitats for all these animals that are so crucial to the health of Australia’s ecosystem,” she says. “We fear that certain animal species will be forced to die because of what we are dealing with now.”

The animal rescuers need our help. If you want to donate to the ongoing assistance, go to www.IFAW.org

Casey Sherman is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 11 books, including the soon to be released, “Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture and Killing of America’s Most Wanted Mob Boss.” Follow him on twitter @ caseysherman123.