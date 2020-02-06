Capela, Covington heading complex four-team trading

NEW YORK – Robert Covington goes to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that ended early Wednesday with four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, two of which were People are familiar with the situation, The Associated Press said.

Among the key components, according to people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not received league approval: Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Minnesota Rockets, Capela and Nene will leave the Rockets for the Hawks, the Timberwolves added the soon-to-be freed agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver, and the Nuggets brought Shabazz Napier from Minnesota and a first choice from Houston.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported on the trade.

Covington told Houston TV station KRIV Fox 26 when he arrived at the airport on Wednesday that he was looking forward to a new opportunity.

“It’s everywhere right now,” said Covington when asked about his feelings. “It’s just a way to adapt to the drastically changing life in such a short time.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether a call to NBA lawyers to review and approve the deal would be made on Wednesday or Thursday. The league’s trading period ends at 3:00 p.m. EST Thursday.

Also in business: Jarred Vanderbilt leaves Denver for Minnesota, and the Nuggets get Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves, who also get Evan Turner from the Hawks. Gerald Green – who has a seasonal foot injury – also travels from Houston to Denver to get the math going. He is likely to waive once the deal is closed, and Atlanta needs to take another step to finalize the trade deal, as it must first delete an on-site roster. ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Hawks would forego Chandler Parsons to free up the space.

Parsons is in the last year of his contract, earning just over $ 25 million this season, and was removed from the team after being injured in a car accident that lawyers believe will stop playing in the future can.

The biggest advantage of the deal seems to be that Houston is committed to maintaining the small ball lineup that it has used with great success recently. Capela was the only center where the Rockets have played consistently this season – and they are 10-1 in games without him. Houston could still try to trade through another trade or possibly a different big man after a buyout Gain depth, and this trade gives the Rockets financial flexibility to do so.

Covington started his career in Houston and became one of the NBA’s best defenders. It’s hard to imagine that alongside Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, he’s anything but a strong addition.

Denver – currently number 3 in the Western Conference – also gets flexibility, in part because it doesn’t have to decide what to do with Beasley and Hernangomez this summer. The nuggets have also made a first choice for this year, and that could become a chip in all other trades that Denver wants to do before the deadline.

Capela is under contract for three more seasons and is part of the young core of Atlanta, Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins. The Hawks will have room this summer, likely to be in the top five and now have two respected sizes alongside Young and Huerter.

Hernangomez and Beasley each played hard minutes in a 127-99 win over Portland on Tuesday, which turned out to be their last time wearing a Nuggets uniform. After the last horn, they casually chatted with their teammates in the locker room before leaving.

Shortly after the details of the deal became known, Hernangomez and Beasley reappeared to hug their teammates.

Beasley had a startled expression on his face as he walked down the hall. He briefly appeared in the media room to make a friendly proclamation.

“The next time I see (the nuggets) I’ll drop 50,” he teased.

In Beasley, Hernangomez, Turner and Vanderbilt, the wolves receive four players with expiring contracts, so that they have enough scope for further maneuvers, either before the cut-off date on Thursday or in July, as soon as the market is open again.

You tried to win security guard D’Angelo Russell, another close friend of Karl-Anthony Towns, last summer, but he went to the Golden State instead. There were further talks with Russell to finalize this deal, but he stayed with the Warriors and Denver became the fourth team to be involved in this complex mix.

The Wolves happened to host the Hawks on Wednesday night, with both teams putting up shorthanded lineups while trading was pending. Minnesota Backup Center Gorgui Dieng described his confused reaction to reporters before the game when the trade news came out on Tuesday evening. Teammates sent text messages to confirm that they were being treated.

“It’s crazy. You feel like,” How can this guy be gone? “But maybe you will be there in the next four hours,” Dieng said. “You can’t be here and have feelings. You just have to go ahead and focus on what’s next. “