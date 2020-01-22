Capital One sees an increase in domestic card volumes

divide

In the midst of the multitude of financial institutions that report results that – particularly across credit cards – have a greater pull on consumer spending, Capital One Financial is added to the list.

In the results released on Tuesday (January 21), the company reported adjusted earnings and sales that exceeded expectations after double-digit domestic card purchases increased.

Based on the total, adjusted earnings were $ 2.49 per share, higher than Street’s expected $ 2.37 per share. Net sales increased 5.9 percent year over year to $ 7.4 billion, slightly above the expected $ 7.3 billion.

As has been seen in past quarters, the domestic card business was strong. At the end of the quarter, average domestic card loans increased 9 percent to $ 113 billion. Average consumer banking loans increased 2 percent to $ 62.6 billion. Auto loans also rose an average of 2 percent to $ 59.9 billion.

For more details on the card business, Capital One said in supplemental materials that went with the profit, that purchasing volume increased 11 percent to $ 107 billion.

The net depreciation rate decreased 32 basis points to 4.32 percent.

Management reported that the net revenue from the exchange business rose by 9.2 percent in the reporting period.

With some analysis of the credit profile, the FICO value of 660 and higher as a percentage of loans held was 67 percent; The rest were tied to profiles below 660.

The 30-day crime rate was 3.74 percent, 10 basis points below the previous year’s figure.

During the question and answer session, Richard Fairbank, CEO of Capital One, said the company continues to make progress in digital transformation and is “all in” in the cloud.

Fairbank also said when asked that the company’s joint efforts with Walmart, with co-branding and private label cards, could be seen as an option across multiple baskets. He said: “There will be a growing front book from which we will emerge as part of this new partnership.”

