Capitals stay on top of NHL Power Rankings in week 19

Not much has changed at the top when the All-Star break is reached. The same pair of teams are struggling to position, while some middle teams break off to the top third of the competition, while others stagnate. The trading period is in one month.

1. Washington Capitals: We already knew that Alex Ovechkin was a great song, but his performance in the past week has been super human.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins: They look pretty good since Sidney Crosby has returned, including their comeback with three goals against the Bruins on Sunday.

3. St. Louis Blues: Which Stanley Cup male? Jordan Binnington is on its way to the Vezina and the Blues have not missed a beat.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning: From the bottom third of the competition to the top five, maybe the Lightning is who we thought they were.

5. Boston Bruins: They are in the first place in the Atlantic and generally have as good a season as anyone could hope for, so why does it feel a bit disappointing?

6. Dallas Stars: What a change. The goal-oriented duo in Dallas have the Stars back in the race, and more.

7. New York Islanders: They also stop almost everyone, but unlike the stars, the islanders don’t have much firepower, and you know what they say, you can’t win 0-0.

8. Colorado avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon was able to win the Heart and despite the Avs having been faltering a bit since the start of the season, they still have to be considered one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

9. Vancouver Canucks: The West is a mess and the Canucks are young and fun, but it remains to be seen how consistent they will be.

10. Florida Panthers: If a tree falls in a forest and nobody is there to see it, does it make a noise? That, but the Panthers are good and fun, and nobody goes to their games.

11. Toronto Maple Leafs: They are a mess, but they are fun and still potentially very good.

12. Carolina hurricanes: Justin Williams is back, so we’ll see if the hurricanes contain Cinderella.

13. Columbus blue jackets: Elvis Merzlikins is the real deal. The threatening mystery in Columbus looked like it would be the collapse of the Coats, but Merzlikins has revived them instead.

14. Coyotes in Arizona: The duo of Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall is perhaps what the Coyotes need to end their drought in the late season.

15. Vegas Golden Knights: The Peter DeBeor era did not start badly, with three points in the first two games, but the knights must decide their identity after the break.

16. Edmonton Oilers: They may have the best scoring duo in the competition, but they still don’t have enough to push them further.

17. Philadelphia brochures: They are in the middle of a play-off race and have some really good players who should be able to help them push, but inconsistency on the road can be their downfall.

18. Calgary Flames: They had their spurt when Bill Peters was gone, but they made an effort to find some consistency, despite the fact that they still have a lot of talent.

19. Winnipeg jets: That the Jets are not a disaster halfway deserves much praise.

20. Chicago Blackhawks: Things get frustrating in the windy city. Tempers boiled over during training on Tuesday, despite being back in the playoff conversation.

21. Buffalo Sabers: They have only 13 wins since the end of October and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

22. Nashville predators: Are the Predators the most disappointing team in the NHL? Or does that crown belong to one of the following two teams among them?

23. New York Rangers: The Rangers are back in the race after a disaster to start the season.

24. San Jose sharks: It is too early to say that the sharks are ready. but other teams may smell blood in the water.

25. Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price has not been the same man, but hey, Ilya Kovalchuk, right?

26. Minnesota Wild: It seemed that the Wild had turned things around a bit, but it’s hard to imagine that they are crawling out of a lower third team in the competition.

27. Anaheim Ducks: This season has not gotten much better for rebuilding ducks.

28. New Jersey Devils: The season from hell continues as devils as a goaltending and everything else leaves them alone.

29. Los Angeles Kings: At some point, the kings must start releasing talent.

30. Ottawa senators: The good news is that the sketch of the sharks looks better for Erik Karlsson.

31. Detroit Red Wings: Still plays hockey games.