Captain America Battle Remember Captain America? The makers reveal interesting details about this visual fit. Chris Evans

Avengers: End Game: Captain America Remember Captain America Fighting? The makers reveal interesting details about this visual fit.

Avengers: In the endgame, Thanos (Josh Brolin) travels in time to get his hands on the Infinite Stones before he finds them. During the trip, Captain America (Chris Evans) with Iron Man (Robert Dowey Jr.) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) returned in 2012 when Loki wreaked havoc in New York.

Triangle goes back to get Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) scepter containing Mindstone. However, due to the unfortunate incident, Loki runs away with the scepter and Cap finds him in the tower. Somehow, the current Captain America 2012 comes in front of Captain America and later makes the mistake of being Loki. Just as God is known to the mischievous man as a chaperone, Cap thinks of Loki in his disguise. We then watch Cap vs. Cap battle and this AF is entertaining.

Now, Avengers: Endgame’s stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave shared interesting details about the scene. In films such as The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam played Chris’ stunt double for Captain America and in the endgame. Interestingly, the second was played by Daniel Hargrave, brother of Steve Rogers’ double Sam.

About the same, Sam Hargrave told Digital Spy, “So I went back to that suit so I could say that. Marvel is great at it, but there’s a lot of digital face replacement and there are a lot of epic moments where those brothers Haggrey is taking it off the screen in Avengers: Endgame. And that’s why I did it, because those things last forever To my grandchildren, that my brother and I were repeating and fighting in that movie. ”

Captain America’s Battle of the Avengers in the Past: Endgame is considered one of the most iconic scenes in the world. We have to say, as stunt doubles, Sam and Daniel.

