[captain-glenn-closes-adam-glick-in-the-subsequent-preview]

Cooking sideways is not simple!

Chef Adam Glick faces a challenging task in this special clip of new monday Sailing Yacht Decreased Deck. The preview demonstrates the energized friends of Parsifal III as Captain Glenn Shephard Sail on a windy day.

"Whoa, we are essentially sailing!" a person of the attendees exclaims when the other rejoices: "This is nuts! Let's go sideways!"

Regardless of the enjoyment of the company, the windy situations make the yacht sail at 14 knots and tilt at an angle of eight degrees, creating it complicated for Adam to get ready breakfast.

"If it were being for me, I would in no way serve the breakfast to the guests while we surf, but what the guests want, the company get it. So in this article is their breakfast served at an inclination," Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray He suggests.