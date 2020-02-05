Captain Jack Harkness and River Song finally meet in March!

It took a long time, but two of the most popular Doctor Who characters of the 21st century will join forces next month when Captain Jack Harkness and Professor River Song meet for the first time!

It had to happen at some point. Captain Jack Harkness and River Song. Two iconic characters in the Doctor Who universe. Both represent a completely different era of the series – the former mainly from the Russell T Davies era, the latter mainly from the Steven Moffat era – but both are very similar and equally popular. Unfortunately, we never figured out what would happen if the two actually met. But that will change soon.

Next month, Big Finish Productions will release the third volume of their own spin-off series, The Lives of Captain Jack. The series reveals more of Captain Jack’s life, away from the doctor and even Torchwood, and gives us a lot of insight into Jack’s long history. (In fact, we’ve only just discussed the second volume in the series from last year.)

In the last two volumes, we’ve heard Jack’s meeting with Jackie Tyler, sixth doctor and news anchor Trinity Wells. At some point he even met an older / younger version of himself! But this time he might have met his doctor’s wife’s counterpart …

A long overdue meeting

Not surprisingly, John Barrowman is extremely excited about this.

Alex Kingston and I have talked about it for years. We knew the fan base always wanted River and Jack to meet or cross timelines, and we just never knew when it would happen. Alex and I have always played and thanks to Big Finish this is where it happens.

Of course, Alex Kingston is equally interested in seeing these two meet.

John Barrowman and I get along so well, and whenever we meet at congresses, this is the only request that fans come up with more than anyone else. We have a lot of fun together, so we both worked independently. I was so excited that our dream came true.

I’m not surprised that this finally happens with big finish. River Song’s story seemed to be beautiful on TV thanks to the 2015 Christmas special, The Husbands of River Song. Therefore, it makes sense that her overdue meeting with Jack takes place in Big Finish, where the character’s life has been significantly expanded.

More of Doctor Who Watch

What to expect

But it’s not just River that Jack hits in this boxing set. Here are the descriptions for all three episodes.

Crush by Guy Adams

Captain Jack takes Mrs. Tyler on a luxury space cruise.

Mighty & Despair by Tim Foley

On a distant planet in the distant future, two travelers are looking for a mythical hero.

R&J by James Goss

From old battles to eternal wars

A couple of Time Cross lovers conquer the stars

That’s right: Together with the doctor’s wife, Jack is reunited with Rose’s mother. It was fantastic to hear the two Wednesdays for beginners in a previous story, and I’m sure that will also be the case at their second meeting. In fact, this should be another exciting box set, and I’m definitely glad we only have a month to wait!

Captain Jack: Volume 3’s lives can now be pre-ordered on CD or downloaded from the Big Finish website.

Next: Why William Hartnell must remain as the true original incarnation

Are you happy that Jack and River are finally meeting? Did you hope that something like that happened in the TV series? Let us know in the comments below.