“Captain Marvel” is coming back for round 2!

Carol Danvers is back and on the best possible way! Captain Marvel herself will have a sequel after her multi-billion dollar debut, and this time she may have a female solo director. Captain Marvel’s successor in 2019 seemed inevitable, and yet the news spread and Twitter and every Carol Danvers fan were excited.

The first film was made by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and the news says that Fleck is not coming back. That doesn’t mean that Boden will stage the sequel itself, but I’m pleased at the prospect of a woman making the film without a male co-director because it’s time for Marvel to leave a woman’s idea behind don’t just make a superhero movie yourself.

That said, the sequel felt like it was going to happen, didn’t it? With everything that happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it never occurred to me that Carol would not get her own trilogy like the other main heroes. It’s a simple concept for me. If you lead the Avengers, you should get your own trilogy, right? On the other hand, there is still a strange stigma against female-made hero films, although they have proven that they are successful.

So it’s exciting and worrying to report news where Twitter appears to have been thinking about continuing Captain Marvel. It should go without saying that a film that breaks the billion dollar mark as part of a franchise gets a sequel, and yet we’re here.

Twitter was a strange mix of everyone upset with a few tweets that seem to be behaving as if there wasn’t a big backlash against Carol being Captain Danvers!

I can’t wait to wait for # CaptainMarvel2! However, 2022 is so far away 😭 pic.twitter.com/pnul27kyWM

– Alexandra (@andalealexandra) January 23, 2020

Chadwick Brie

Boseman 🤝 Larson

Owned by 2022 # BlackPanther2 # CaptainMarvel2 pic.twitter.com/8585RT758c

– Hamza (Fan acc) (@WarMFMachine) January 23, 2020

# CaptainMarvel2 is in the works and Brie Larson is back! Previous directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden will not be returning. Marvel Studios is currently looking for a director to lead the film with # WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell and a release date for 2022! pic.twitter.com/0av4IAbYsh

– Cinemania World (@CinemaniaWorld) January 23, 2020

How about Greta Gerwig on the director’s chair? # CaptainMarvel2 pic.twitter.com/pefARpWvJA

– Masked cinema goers (@MaskedMoviegoer) January 23, 2020

WOOHOO! # CaptainMarvel2 is under construction! I’m going to put Deborah Chow’s name in that director’s bucket. I would like to see how she deals with Carol. pic.twitter.com/2yRQOF5HSm

– JediManda-Lorian 🔜Katsucon (@JediManda) January 23, 2020

# CaptainMarvel2 has been announced and all I ask for is at least confirmation that Valkyrie and Carol are one thing. pic.twitter.com/LL3PKZGKAD

– Chris_Pan (@Pan_the_Puppy) January 23, 2020

Today is a good day # CaptainMarvel2 pic.twitter.com/I5rR0eit2F

– thewaybackmachine (@ thewaybackmach2) January 23, 2020

I am very happy and excited to see where Captain Marvel 2 takes us, and I hope that there will also be a female solo director for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s time.

(Image: Marvel Entertainment)

