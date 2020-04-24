This week (24 April) Captain Tom Moore scored the number one single on the UK Official Singles Schedule, after The Weeknd urged fans to support a war vet.

The Canadian star’s “Blind Lights” was number one last week, and she looked poised to catch up with the 99-year-old charity release after first stepping up shopping earlier this week.

However, The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfay urged his fans to support his competitor of the chart, tweeting yesterday (April 23): “Everyone in the UK will please support the @ Capitemmoore / @ mrmichaelball single, so this incredible 99-year war veteran is going to the UK National HealthService & has now raised $ 35 million, can become number 1 for its 100th anniversary in the UK! We are sending it to you. XO! “

According to the official Charts company, Moore’s version of “You Never Never Walk Alone,” which also features Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir, sold The Weeknd with 82,000 units compared to 69,000 worldwide stars. Proceeds from Moore’s release will go to NHS Charities Together.

“What great news to get today – single number one and recorder – also my grandchildren can’t believe I’m a plane!” said Moore. “I have to thank Michael Ball, the NHS Choir of Nursing Choir, and everyone else behind the scenes who shared their talents and experience to raise money for the NHS, which we owe so much to.

“And, of course, the public for buying a single and donating – we’re together this time, and I’m always grateful for your support. And it just goes to show that ‘you’ll never go alone’.”

Moore is now the oldest man to lead the UK charts at 99 years and 11 months, beating Tom Jones, 68, and 9 months old when Barry Island in the Stream was ranked number one in 2009. Moore will also become the First Hundred to score the number one single in the UK – his 100th birthday falls on Thursday (April 30th), the day before the new chart is announced.

“Youll Never Walk Alone” is also the best-selling single of 2020 with 80,000 downloads this week. This is the fastest-selling single from “I Love Sausage Rolls”, last year’s number one “LadBaby” Christmas, with 83,000 downloads in its first week.

Meanwhile, Marcus Mumford recently covered “You Will Never Walk Alone” to benefit from the Granfell Foundation and the “War on the Child”, UK.