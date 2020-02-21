[captain-raymond-figueroa-remembered-by-his-relatives-as-a-selfless-male]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Captain Raymond Figueroa’s mothers and fathers felt their heart sink when they listened to about the fireplace.

“When we very first received wind that there had been a fatality of a Porterville fireplace captain, I experienced a experience it was heading to be him due to the fact of his problem for his males,” said Ramon Figueroa, Raymond Figueroa’s father.

In reality, just a couple of months right before the fire, Raymond experienced a conversation with his mom about the matter.

“[He told me] To usually be prepared simply because if something occurred it was due to the fact he would never depart a crew member driving in a fireplace,” claimed Anna Moreno, Raymond Figueroa’s mom.

Ramon stated his son grew to become union president for this incredibly motive.

“I would question, ‘why do you want to be the president, you’re going to place oneself in a situation where you could have to go towards the administration,” reported Ramon Figueroa. “He reported, ‘I just want to make absolutely sure they treat them all good.”

He generally seemed right after his workforce, one thing that acquired him the respect and appreciate of the lots of all around him.

“I normally advised him, when you begin turning into a leader you have to receive that respect, not demand it, you have to earn it,” claimed Ramon Figueroa. When you generate it, your troops will adhere to you to the end.”

Raymond leaves behind two little ones. 6-calendar year-aged Amelia and a few-12 months-old Phoenix Ramon.

“Like every person who has been posting on Facebook, the most typical phrase you see on everyone’s post is ‘hero’ and I think that would be my last phrase also,” said Ramon Figueroa.

Funeral arrangements are continue to remaining created, but the family members did confirm, Raymond would be laid to relaxation in Delano.