Captain Tom Moore: A World War II veteran who raised millions for the NHS

A 99-year-old World War II veteran has raised over £ 15 million ($ 31 million) for the British National Health Service walking 100 laps from his garden with a zimmer frame.

Captain Tom Moore, who turns 100 on April 30, wanted to take on the challenge at his home in Bedfordshire before his birthday to support doctors in the foreground of the coronavirus crisis, which he says are “national heroes”.

The former tank commander set a target of £ 1000, which he achieved in just 24 hours, but went on to amaze £ 15,381,605 for the NHS Charities Together as of 6am (NZT). The whole thing is getting bigger.

Captain Tom Moore’s original goal was a modest £ 1000 but his fundraiser captured the imagination of the British public and he destroyed that goal. Photos / for AP

He received multiple messages of thanks from NHS workers, sports personalities and politicians.

The monies raised by Moore will be spent for wellness packages for NHS staff and for exterminating rest and recovery rooms.

Electronic devices are expected to enable hospital patients to keep in touch with loved ones, and some of the money will go to working with community groups to support patients after they are discharged from hospitals.

Who is Captain Tom?

Moore served in one of the battalions of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment which was converted to operate on tanks as part of the Royal Armored Corps.

Born and raised in Keighley, Yorkshire, Mr Moore went to Keighley High School and later completed an apprenticeship as a civil engineer.

He joined the eighth battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (8 DWR), an infantry unit that was converted to operate Churchill tanks as part of the Royal Armored Corps (RAC).

Selected for Officer Training in 1940, he rose to the rank of Captain and served in 8 DWR (145 RAC), eventually being posted to 9 DWR in India.

He served and fought on the Arakan, western Burma – now renamed Rakhine State – and went with his regiment to Sumatra after the Japanese surrender.

Upon returning to the UK he was posted as an Instructor at the School of Battleships in Bovington.

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old veteran, is completing the 100th continuation of his garden at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Photo / Character

Moore received treatment in recent years from the NHS for skin cancer and had a surgery a year and a half ago after suffering a broken hip. He told the BBC that he had received “such a wonderful service”, especially from nurses.

“The patience and kindness I got from everyone, from top to bottom, was absolutely amazing,” he said.

“They have done so well for me and they are doing so well for everyone else today that I think we should say ‘well done National Health Service’. They deserve so much more than we can possibly give them.”

Asking for advice on how the nation can deliver on the current coronary heart attack, Mr Moore said it is important to always think that “tomorrow is a good day”.

“Tomorrow you may find that everything will be much better than today, even if today was good. That’s how I think I’ve always looked at it. Tomorrow will be a good day.”

How did he complete the challenge?

Tom Moore, with his grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Bedfordshire, after reaching his goal of 100 laps of the garden. Photo / Character

Moore’s daughter Hannah, with whom he has lived for 12 years, said her father is a “typical Yorkshireman” who is “very stoic and controlled” and “takes everything in his stride.”

She said he was an early riser and his morning routine would start by letting the dogs out of the house before settling down to read the newspaper.

Later in the day, he enters his regular 10 laps of the driveway and garden, an endeavor he started the weekend before Easter.

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old veteran, received honorary watch from the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment upon completing his 100th lap. Photo / Character

Captain Tom said he found walking difficult, but others “have it much worse.”

“I can take a while (but) most people don’t want me to run too fast,” he said. “I can manage and keep managing as long as I possibly can.”

His daughter added: “We always knew he was this incredible gem of a man, but we never had any idea that his story would capture the hearts of the nation.

“We thought we could give people some happiness and we wanted to share a little bit about him, and it has just passed on even our wildest and wildest dreams.”

. (TagsToTranslate) World