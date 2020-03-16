Capture Up on Your Favourite Hosts in Westworld Recap Movie

Capture up on your favored hosts in Westworld recap video

In preparation for the very-anticipated 3rd period premiere of Westworld, HBO has released a new recap video for their critically acclaimed sci-fi drama collection, featuring crucial scenes from the next season, which aired over a calendar year ago. Test out the movie in the player below!

Westworld Season 3 will be shorter than the prior seasons of the sequence, with 8 episodes alternatively of the common 10. However, it is nevertheless unclear if the new episodes will have a lengthier run time in order to make up for the season’s shorter episode count.

Newcomers for the sequence involve Aaron Paul (Breaking Lousy), Lena Waithe (Ready Player Just one), with NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Jap Claims). They will be joined by returning solid customers Evan Rachel Wooden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Rodrigo Santoro in the series.

A dim odyssey about the dawn of synthetic consciousness and the start of a new sort of lifetime on Earth, the Emmy-winning Westworld was designed for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Pleasure, who are also government producers with J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, and Ben Stephenson.

Centered on the movie prepared by Michael Crichton, Westworld will come from creation companies Kilter Movies and Lousy Robotic Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Television.

The sequence is scheduled to make its return on March 15.

