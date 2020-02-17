[capturing-exterior-berlin-gig-venue-leaves-just-one-lifeless-and-4-hurt]

Just one man or woman was killed and four many others had been injured above the weekend in a taking pictures outside of a Berlin live performance location in Germany.

According to The Linked Press, the incident took place on Friday night (February 14) on a square in entrance of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy evening was currently being staged within.

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said that one particular or much more persons opened hearth outside the house the location, right before fleeing the scene.

A 42-calendar year-outdated gentleman was killed and 4 other individuals had been wounded, the spokeswoman extra.

She was not able to verify regardless of whether the injuries resulted from gunfire.

Investigators were being not capable to ensure what enthusiastic the taking pictures but they say it does not appear to be terrorism-similar.

New Purchase lately done at the location and Underworld are due to perform there on March 21. Pitchfork‘s 2020 new music competition is also remaining staged at the venue in May.

