

Police officers secure the spot just after a capturing in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 19, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – At minimum 8 people today were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German metropolis of Hanau, mass-marketing Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be arrived at for comment. The motive for the taking pictures is not obvious.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster mentioned two capturing incidents experienced taken area at two different shisha bars in Hanau.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr Modifying by Chris Reese)