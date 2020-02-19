[Capturing in German metropolis leaves at the very least eight people lifeless, suggests report]

Thursday, 20 Feb 2020 07: 50 AM MYT

A damaged car is seen after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic
BERLIN, Feb 20 — At the very least eight men and women had been killed in a shooting incident late yesterday in the German metropolis of Hanau, mass-promoting Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

Law enforcement in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be attained for comment. The motive for the taking pictures is not apparent.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster reported two taking pictures incidents had taken location at two individual shisha bars in Hanau. — Reuters

A lot more TO Arrive

