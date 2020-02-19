[capturing-in-german-metropolis-leaves-at-the-very-least-eight-people-lifeless,-suggests-report]

A weakened vehicle is noticed after a shooting in Hanau close to Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 20 — At the very least eight men and women had been killed in a shooting incident late yesterday in the German metropolis of Hanau, mass-promoting Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

Law enforcement in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be attained for comment. The motive for the taking pictures is not apparent.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster reported two taking pictures incidents had taken location at two individual shisha bars in Hanau. — Reuters

