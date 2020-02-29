[capturing-in-mcfarland-leaves-1-gentleman-wounded]

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland police are investigating a shooting that wounded a gentleman Friday night.

Officers claimed officers were called to McFarland Park close to West Sherwood Avenue and 2nd Avenue for a report of a capturing at around 7: 20 p.m.

Law enforcement say the person was capable to drive himself or was taken to Delano Regional Health care Middle right before officers arrived.

The victim’s condition was not immediately acknowledged.

Everyone with info is asked to contact McFarland police at 661-792-2121.