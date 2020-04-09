Capturing Serial Killer: Details Sam Little Drowning Victim

Do it Sam Little America’s most prolific serial killer?

In this exclusive clip of the special, which premieres Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m., investigative reporters Beth Karas details how Little confessed to the shocking 93 murders during "a single session, seven hours."

“In 2018, Texas Rangers investigators reach out to him with an offer: If he admits to one of the unsolved murders, they will waive the death sentence and release him to a more comfortable Texas state prison. Sam agrees,” Karas said. “But when the Rangers came to confess that May, what happened next was nothing short of extraordinary.”

He said while sitting with law enforcement, Little confessed to “killing after killing after killing.” In the footage above, Little is seen detailing a massacre, in which he claims to be just a drowning victim.

(Warning: The following contains descriptions of violence and homicide.)

“So, I got out of the car, pulled it out and his chest went into growth there,” Little told the camera. “And we ran into some running water, but before we got to the water, the earth was damp … I turned it and he fell into it … That’s the only thing I drowned.”

A little later explains, in great detail, how and where he left his body.

“I left him with his head still in the water,” he said. “Half his body under water, and his thighs and legs in the bank.”

Later, Little claims he left a body in a pile of rubbish. This is just one of many confessions Little shared with the Rangers.

“By the time he was finished, he had pleaded guilty to 93 murders,” Karas concluded. “Too much of what the victims are wearing with near-picture accuracy.”

Prior to several confessions, Little had been convicted of murdering three women in California.

For more of this haunting story, be sure to catch this weekend's special.

Catch Serial Killer: Sam Little premieres Sunday, Apr. 12 on oxygen.

