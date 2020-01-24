Car accident repair shops and cash flow

divide

Cash flow management continues to be a major problem for small businesses of all types, as it prevents many companies from preparing pay slips, paying bills, or even staying in business. It is not an easy task for medium-sized companies to get a grip on the flow of liquidity through accounts receivable and accounts payable. However, in the auto collision market, the complexity of the liquidity flow can be greater than the average mom and pop shop.

In a car accident, the financial transactions associated with repairing a vehicle are anything but easy. The cash flows in this industry are extremely complex between managing insurer relationships, fluctuating unemployment rates, and unique challenges in procuring parts. In many cases, they limit a business’s ability to accurately manage financial data and avoid losses.

“Repairers have a unique situation (compared to) most small businesses because they have a complicated payment scenario,” said Jack Rozint, vice president of repair industry solutions at Mitchell International, in a recent interview with PYMNTS.

The claim process for these workshops is particularly complicated – but as Rozint explained, AR is not the only function that leads to liquidity bottlenecks and a lack of transparency.

Complexity of the inflow of money

In collision repair shops, claims don’t come from the same payer – or even at the same time, Rozint noted.

“Rather than having a customer come in, have their car repaired, and pay the store for this transaction, a collision repair usually has an insurance claim,” he said. “The insurance company pays the repair facility minus the deductible. Now collect $ 500 from the consumer and get the balance for the repair from the insurance company. “

To make things even more complicated, a car owner often requests additional repairs that are not related to the accident, and adds another claim category for the same vehicle.

All of these transactions are carried out at different times and in different ways. For example, an insurer sends an ACH transaction after completing an order, but a car owner can pay by credit card when collecting the vehicle. In the event of an auto collision where a third party is at fault and the insurer pays the repair to that third party, there is no guarantee that the repair shop will have a relationship with that particular insurance company, increasing the risk of coverage disputes and being delayed insurance payments.

When repair companies manage claims for hundreds of vehicle repair orders, the complexity of invoicing and tracking incoming payments can quickly become overwhelming. However, according to Rozint, the challenges of accounts receivable management are only one side of the cash flow management history of this industry.

Volatility of cash outflows

On the AP side, Rozint stated that collision repair shops tend to have a fixed number of trusted suppliers who can make the procurement process more efficient, although these companies tend to have a large volume of liabilities.

“But the real complexity,” he said, “results from the fact that parts are often returned.”

This is a common event in the collision repair market. During a collision, an auto part may have dropped, but may not have been damaged and can continue to be used in the repair process, so the shop must return the unnecessary spare part. In another scenario, Rozint explained that a store may have ordered a replacement part that did not fit the vehicle, so the store had to return the part against credit and purchase an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) part directly from the dealer.

“If I don’t properly track these parts with vendors, I won’t get a credit for everything I return and make sure I get my money back,” he said. “Speaking of hundreds of repairs a month, with around 50-100 parts per repair, and returning a percentage of it, can get complicated if you don’t have good tracking systems.” You can lose a lot of money. “

Another unique feature of this market is another way in which cash outflows can get tangled: labor costs.

As Rozint explained, insurance companies in the field of collision repair – unlike in the mechanical repair industry – will negotiate and set the wage rates for the businesses. For a single dealership, labor costs in the collision center can differ significantly from those for mechanical repairs.

Different plans for setting wages can be used for these collision centers. Workers who perform different types of repairs may receive a percentage for a single repair job, or the stores may offer a flat rate plus a bonus. In another scenario, a workshop can provide a plan in which each different worker is paid for a single auto repair job from a group plan.

Find a unified view

Given this complexity, Rozint found that it is critical for these businesses to have an optimized view of their cash inflows and outflows. Even more important is the integration of corporate management platforms like Mitchell into the existing accounting platforms. This was the motivation for the recent integration of Mitchell RepairCenter into Intuit QuickBooks Online.

Cash flow management continues to be a major problem for small businesses of all types. Intuit QuickBooks researchers found last year that a third of US small businesses were unable to pay their own bills due to liquidity problems and prepare pay slips.

Given the unique complexity of the collision repair industry, Rozint says it is imperative that these small businesses support digitization and back office data integration so that the repair shop can “quickly and easily integrate this complicated repair job without having to make additional entries in their billing system. “

