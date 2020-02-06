Car accidents and school closures reported in Mass. After a winter mix

A mix of snow, sleet and icy rain fell over Massachusetts on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, causing multiple crashes and spin-outs, and forcing dozens of schools to close or postpone openings.

“Roads are slippery. Many spin outs and crashes. Take your time, use extra stopping distance, keep more space between you and other vehicles, ”state police trooper Dustin Fitch wrote on Twitter.

The state police reported at 7:30 am that a tractor trailer crashed in Worcester on I-190 in a southerly direction, with minor injuries and forced two lanes and a driveway to close temporarily. The crash occurred about half an hour after another tractor-trailer on Route 90 rolled west in Wilbraham and spilled debris over the highway.

“Snow plows treat and clear national roads for AM commuting. Give extra time, #takeitslow today, “the Ministry of Transport wrote on Twitter.

The National Weather Service issued a recommendation for winter weather on Wednesday, stating that Thursday a mix of precipitation would fall throughout Massachusetts and then change to rain late in the afternoon.

MassDOT issued a travel advice on Wednesday prior to the winter mix on Thursday, informing the public that morning commuting can be influenced by challenging travel conditions.

“Everyone traveling must keep an eye on the forecast and expect them to travel at lower speeds when the rain falls,” said Jonathan Gulliver, manager of the MassDOT Highway in a statement. “We advise people to control the conditions during the storm, which means that they must keep a safe distance behind other vehicles and have enough time to slow down and reduce the speed when cornering or driving on and off the highway Slopes. “

According to MassDOT, ice and snow plows have so far been deployed for 13 storms this winter, prior to Thursday.

Forecasters wrote that fast-moving weather systems from Sunday to Tuesday can cause periods of light rain and / or snow.