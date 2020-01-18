Car exchange CarGurus has taken over Autolist

divide

CarGurus, a Boston-based auto marketplace, has reportedly acquired the auto shopping platform’s auto shopping platform.

Autolist is based in San Francisco and the terms of the contract have not been announced.

CarGurus is a successful company that went public in 2017 and will maintain Autolist as its own brand and website. However, the company will test new products and initiatives.

“Like CarGurus, Autolist is a technically focused online auto shopping provider,” said Jeremy Sacco, head of B2B content and communications at CarGurus, in a blog post. “Your popular mobile app has millions of downloads and we believe that a dedicated audience will provide our retailers with another source for low funnel buyers.”

Jason Trevisan, CarGurus’ chief financial officer, said the company would merge and acquire companies to expand its offering and switch to software and technology for retailers. The company recently acquired PistonHeads, a UK car location, to strengthen its presence in the UK. PistonHeads also continues to operate under its own brand name.

“We are delighted to welcome the Autolist team to the CarGurus platform,” said Trevisan in a press release. “Like CarGurus, Autolist is a technology company with a groundbreaking mindset that enables them to fit in perfectly with our innovation culture. We are pleased to be able to offer first-class products and services that make it easier for buyers to buy a car and bring more sales for dealers. “

Autolist founder Corey Lydstone will report to Trevisan.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join CarGurus, a company that shares our passion for solving big problems and building great products,” said Lydstone. “The Autolist journey to date has been incredible. Thanks to CarGurus’ tremendous scale and category leadership, we can accelerate Autolist’s growth while keeping our promise to create a better shopping experience for everyone.”

