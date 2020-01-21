Car gunman opens fire on family’s southwest Fresno home, police don’t think they were targets

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A family is safe after police believe that they have been the target of an unintentional nighttime car shootout in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police officers answered a Shotspotter call at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Holly Avenue near Church.

Police say eight to 11 bullets were fired, and two bullets hit a block home.

No one inside the house was injured; the residents were all asleep when the gunfire broke out.

Authorities are still working to determine why the house was targeted.

“We don’t know if it was a mistake or if they were on the wrong street or if they thought they were hitting a certain house and that they accidentally hit the wrong house”, said police sergeant Fresno. Jason Amarante.

The police follow the tracks. A witness told police that they saw a white vehicle descend from Holly, stop in front of the house and open fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Service.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.