car-hits,-kills-male-refilling-gasoline-tank-of-relative’s-vehicle-on-i-57-a-further-severely-harm

A person was killed and one more seriously wounded Thursday even though refilling the gas tank of a relative’s auto on I-57 in the south suburbs, police say.

A 43-yr-old woman’s black Pontiac ran out of gas Thursday early morning on the ramp from northbound I-57 to westbound I-80, Illinois Point out Law enforcement claimed.

She called her relations, who achieved her on the expressway shoulder about seven a.m., state police reported.

Although they refilled the tank, a 26-calendar year-aged lady driving a 2014 white Acura sedan veered to avoid another vehicle and crashed into the Pontiac and the two male kinfolk, condition law enforcement said. The girl was uninjured.

Equally men have been taken in severe ailment to hospitals, in which 52-12 months-aged Gregory Campbell was pronounced useless, point out police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office environment claimed.

All northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at I-80 till about 10: 10 a.m., according to state law enforcement.

The driver who struck them stayed at the scene and has been cooperative, point out police reported.