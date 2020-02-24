car-rams-crowd-at-carnival-in-german-city,-injuring-dozens

BERLIN – A guy deliberately drove a car into a group of people at a Carnival parade in a little German city Monday, injuring dozens of persons like children, police stated.

The driver was arrested, but police couldn’t quickly supply details about the man’s motivations for crashing into the celebrations in Volkmarsen, about 280 km (175 miles) southwest of Berlin.

“We are doing work on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” police spokesman Henning Hinn said, but extra that more facts of the driver’s motives weren’t but recognised.

Hinn explained that “there had been various dozen injured, between them some severely and regrettably also children.”

Some of the accidents were being lifestyle-threatening, he said.

Emergency responders established up a makeshift clinic in a city pharmacy to take care of casualties with small injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper documented. Witnesses claimed the motor vehicle drove all around a barrier blocking off website traffic from the parade, in accordance to the paper.

Movie from the scene confirmed a silver Mercedes station wagon with neighborhood license plates on a sidewalk, its front windshield poorly smashed and hood dented, and its hazard lights blinking, although emergency crews walked by. Forensic gurus could be found using pics and measurements around the crashed auto, strolling around fragments of Carnival costumes that littered the floor.

The crash arrived amid the top of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the major parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a populace of seven,000, is east of Duesseldorf, in the vicinity of Kassel.

Police in Western Hesse point out tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the condition Monday were ended just after the crash as a precaution.

Police shut down the spot to make it possible for emergency crews to offer with the crash. Law enforcement explained they couldn’t straight away supply even further facts and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed studies.”