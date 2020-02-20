[car-salesman-gets-6+-years-for-stealing-$3m-from-clients]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.

Court records show that 45-year-old Shiraaz Sookralli was sentenced last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

Sookralli had been a salesman at Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach.

Prosecutors say he created a shell corporation with a similar name in 2017. He made bogus sales orders for non-existent future exotic Porsche models and took deposits from customers, which he put into the shell company’s bank account.

LATEST STORIES: