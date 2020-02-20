[car-salesman-gets-6+-years-for-stealing-$3m-from-clients]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.
Court records show that 45-year-old Shiraaz Sookralli was sentenced last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
Sookralli had been a salesman at Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach.
Prosecutors say he created a shell corporation with a similar name in 2017. He made bogus sales orders for non-existent future exotic Porsche models and took deposits from customers, which he put into the shell company’s bank account.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
‘Running the race of life:’ Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring
Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart growth,’ some residents disagree
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing
Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse
Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle
Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M
Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue
Growth in Lakewood Ranch
Thursday Morning Forecast
church preschool car breakin
Trending Stories