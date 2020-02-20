[Car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[car-salesman-gets-6+-years-for-stealing-$3m-from-clients]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.

Court records show that 45-year-old Shiraaz Sookralli was sentenced last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

Sookralli had been a salesman at Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach.

Prosecutors say he created a shell corporation with a similar name in 2017. He made bogus sales orders for non-existent future exotic Porsche models and took deposits from customers, which he put into the shell company’s bank account.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

‘Running the race of life:’ Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring

Thumbnail for the video titled

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart growth,’ some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled

Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

Thumbnail for the video titled

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled

Growth in Lakewood Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss