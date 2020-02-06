Car sharing is not fast everywhere: report

Very few Dutch drivers participate in car sharing programs and competition from leasing companies in the private sector is increasing, Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday.

According to studies by the mobility consultant Automotive Insiders, only 4% of Dutch drivers are willing to pay per trip with car sharing platforms such as Greenwheels, Car2Go and Snappcar.

Six out of ten drivers have no intention of giving up their own car. The main reasons are “too much trouble” and uncertainty about availability. Those who choose car sharing do so because it is cheaper and the environmental benefits take a back seat.

There are currently 51,000 shared cars in the Netherlands with a customer base of 500,000 people, most of whom use the service only sporadically. “It doesn’t really take off,” researcher Ric van Vugt told the newspaper. “If you have your own car, you want an equally convenient alternative.”

Stronger cooperation between companies would promote car sharing, said Van Vugt. “Every company has its own app that excludes competition. However, when you arrive at the main train station, you want to know if a car is available, regardless of the company. “

competition

Private leases are becoming increasingly popular and are costing the market share of conventional platforms, as research shows.

“Because leasing companies buy cars in large numbers, they can afford to ask less. “You can have a car for only 200 euros a month without owning it. And that makes private lease a killer for the revenue models of platforms like Greenwheels, the innovation expert Koen Frenken told the FD.

In 2014, 17,000 people opted for a private leasing program, which rose to 150,000 in 2018. The car rental organization VNA expects a final value of over 180,000 in 2019.

