Car worker who titled “Full of Sh * t” says Biden “out of the bottom”

The car worker Joe Biden accused of being “full of * *” Tuesday appeared on Fox & Friends on Wednesday to say that Biden is “out of the bottom.”

Breitbart News reported that the car worker was concerned about gun control as Biden toured the factory on Tuesday and Biden responded to those concerns by saying, “You are full of tracks.” Biden also talked about the removal of “AR-14s” and suggested “go outside” to resolve the argument.

Car worker Jerry Wayne appeared on Fox & Friends, and the Washington Examiner quoted him as saying, “He seemed very articulate and respectful. I didn’t try to lift any feathers. And he just came out of the deep end.” “I saw he was digging a hole. And I just let him talk for a while to dig the hole.”

Wayne added that gun control is not the answer, saying “You don’t need to touch anyone’s weapon at all. What we have to do is focus on teaching people how to respect firearms.” and use them, not remove them. “

In August 2019, Biden confirmed that he came to your weapon if it is an “assault weapon”. CNN’s Anderson Cooper told gun owners that he was worried that he would grab his guns and said, “Bingo. You’re right if you have an ‘assault weapon'”. “

