There is no incident in the case of people fleeing the quarantine risking their lives and the cases of others with the latest case of two people who pulled out of Bengaluru Rajdhani Express on Saturday, the Railway Ministry said.

Travelers in Delhi, who returned from Dubai last week, have been flagged for mandatory quarantine but were found today on the Rajdhani Express between Bengaluru and Delhi. They were immediately boarded at Kazipet and the entire sanitation was sanitized, according to a statement.

Railways also reported that four passengers traveling on Godan Express, train no. 11055, from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16 at B1 Coach, tested positive for covid19 yesterday, along with 8 other passengers traveling on the AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13.

In another worrying incident earlier this week, six passengers carrying a home quarantine mark disembarked from the Saurashta Express at the Borivali railway station in Maharashtra. They were quarantined after arriving from Singapore, but were caught in Vadodara, Gujarat instead.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Western Railways unloaded four passengers returned to Germany with a “home quarantine” stamp from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garib Rath Express train at Palghar train station, after co-drivers informed the authorities.

The government clarified yesterday that it wants to strictly combat such violations that threaten that non-infectious populations will be exposed to infectious disease covid 19. Health ministry officials said states are empowered under existing laws to take the necessary measures.

On the same day that the government reiterated the need to maintain social distance and following measures to prevent transmission from the community, two people who were quarantined after coming from the Middle East were arrested in Wayanad of northern Kerala for skipping a quarantine.

Concerned, the state government has warned of action, including a 6-month jail term. Neighboring Karnataka is also considering strict measures against quarantine defaulters.

Incidents of people skipping a quarantine even from Assam have been reported, where a 24-year-old was killed by stabbing after fleeing a quarantine facility in Kerala, along with two others from Odyssey and West Bengal.

Yesterday several VIPs, including Dushyant Singh MPs, Derek O Brien, Anupriya Patel, were forced to quarantine after they became part of a contact chain with infected Bollywood music singer Kanika Kapoor, who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh administration for insignificance caused the spread of malignancy.

In Punjab, a high school owner was arrested for keeping his facility open along with four others, in another incident, the marriage hall owner was booked along with his son, defying government restrictions due to the size of the mass gatherings.

The case under Article 188, because of the disobedience of the order properly issued by the editor, applies against such offenders among other provisions of the CPC.

A trader was detained in Madhya Pradesh a day earlier for allegedly giving false information that led to rumors and panic in the environment over coronaviruses.

.