Caravan refugees entering the United States flow from Guatemala to Mexico after being told not to continue

TECUN UMAN, GUATEMALA – Hundreds of Central American migrants began crossing the Suchiate River into southern Mexico on Monday to keep them away from the US border.

The migrants moved from the border bridge to the river after Mexican officials told them they would not be able to travel through the country.

In a letter to the “Migrants at the Border Bridge”, Mexican officials rejected the migrants’ request to move freely through Mexico. However, the letter, sent by an official from the Mexican Immigration Service, confirmed the Mexican government’s stance that migrants should be allowed to enter properly.

Edwin Chavez, a 19 year old from Tegucigalpa, said: “On the river, that’s how it will be.

“There is no fear,” said Chavez. “We’re already used to oppression. In your country, they oppress you, they beat you. It’s always like that.”

With shouts and even fireworks, they waded across the shallow river.

Previously, a migrant who refused to give his name stood at the closed gates of the Suchiate bridge and read an open letter from the group to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We have come peacefully to try to enter into a dialogue with the government to reach an agreement that will allow all members of the caravan to cross the Mexican territory freely,” he read.

Trump has forced asylum seekers to stay in Mexico or apply in Central American countries, removing one of the escape valves for previous caravans.

The standoff on Monday contrasted with that on Saturday, when Mexican troops battled with some migrants and slammed the gate as hundreds of others pushed forward to start a new life in the United States.

Denis Contreras, a Honduran man who made a second attempt to reach the United States, explained to his migrant colleagues who were stuck in this Guatemalan border town, the plan on Sunday evening: first the men leave, then the families and the women who travel alone with children.

Contreras, the pint-sized Honduran who filed the charges on Monday, said he would not give up. He has already been denied political asylum and has been deported from San Diego, California. But if he returns to Honduras, criminal gangs would kill him or his family.

Hundreds of migrants sang around him: “Here we are and we are not going anywhere, and if you kick us out, we will return!”

Mexico has stepped up its efforts to prevent migrants from reaching their desired destination, the United States, under the threat of trade and other sanctions from President Trump.

After two caravans successfully reached the U.S. border in 2018 and early 2019, Mexico started to take action. In April 2019, they raided the last attempt at a caravan and gathered migrants as they walked down a freeway.

As the caravan approached this week, Mexico sent soldiers to patrol the southern border and monitored the area with drones. Migrants sometimes travel in a caravan because it provides security in numbers and gives migrants the opportunity to be too poor to pay smugglers.

Earlier caravans persuaded the Mexican authorities to cross the southern border for humanitarian or brute force.

The Mexican government declared its efforts successful over the weekend and said late Sunday that migrants’ attempts to “disorderly” enter the country were “unsuccessful.”

Mexican officials extended another type of greeting mat over the weekend to promise migrants the job and the chance to stay in the country – although the details were poor and many migrants feared to be deported instead.

The offer of jobs and not just legal status or asylum represented a new turn in Mexico’s efforts to find humane solutions for the mostly Central American migrants who are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

More than 1,000 migrants opted for a trial in Mexico and were taken to immigration centers for processing in a van.

Claudia Leon, coordinator of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Tapachula, described the summaries, backed up with vague promises of employment, as “de facto detention”, which could trample on the rights of refugees.

It was unclear what kind of work Mexico was going to do for migrants, given that half of the Mexican population is poor and millions are unemployed.

The Mexican government issued a statement late Sunday that “in most cases” the hundreds of migrants they had received in the past few days would be returned to their countries of origin “if the situation justifies it”.