[cardi-b-claps-again-and-clears-air-about-emani-ellis’-assault-lawsuit,-claims-she’s-not-‘a-colorist’]

Cardi B attends “The Road to F9″ World-wide Admirer Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida Image: Getty Visuals

Cardi B is not having the most current lawsuit lodged from her lightly.

The platinum-promoting rap diva took to Twitter to very clear the air just several hours immediately after it was greatly documented that a Feb. 2018 incident has morphed into lawful action.

On Friday, The Blast reported that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was becoming sued for assault by a woman protection guard, who statements that she was struck in her deal with and spit on in her deal with and physique and referred to as a racial slur.

“Why never you guys put up the component wherever the health care provider business office said that that’s not what come about ?” Cardi B clapped back. “and if I assaulted why she did not press prices ? Why would I place my fingers on some1 twice my dimension by myself when I’m suffering from sharp ache 4 months pregnant ?”

She included in a since deleted tweet: “Then she suing me professing I used racial slurs because individuals been striving to press that narrative on me for the section two a long time …mind you this is the woman who suing me ..[Lighter than] me & glance Latin American ..Give me a f—-in crack !”

The Blast’s Mike Waters described that authorized files exposed that a woman named Emani Ellis, who says she was doing the job as a security guard inside of a professional medical building on Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, is the plaintiff.

According to TMZ, “the stability guard approached Cardi attempting to history movie or just take pics of her … and Cardi questioned her to end because she did not want to be recorded in the doctor’s office”

Subsequently fired, she alleges that in February of 2018, Cardi B attacked her though she was on the job, by “violently, unlawfully, deliberately, out of the blue and maliciously putting her about the head, encounter, and physique, inserting (her) in fantastic for her lifestyle and bodily well-being, and lawfully leading to her to sustain accidents and damages.”

The rap phenom’s protection guard allegedly also jumped into the melee and she claims the incident brought on accidents to her system, and ‘shock and damage to her anxious procedure.’



Ellis claimed she will now endure from bodily injuries resulting in “permanent disability.”

Waters did note that “the stability guard doesn’t clarify what prompted the argument or why the group was upset” in the lawsuit.



Currently being the largest matter to occur out of Mona Scott Young’s Love & Hip Hop actuality Tv empire, the Grammy winner is aware how to provide the drama.

And she experienced the time on Friday to deal with it.

A person follower proposed that she need to handle her business in court docket with an lawyer, stating that her social media ranting “isn’t supporting your scenario,” Billboard described.



Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, agreed but also wanted to make it crystal clear she’s not a “colorist” — referring to colorism (I believe).



“It’s not but she claiming that I was indicating racial slurs to her since she is African American seeking to suggest I was currently being colorist intellect you the nurse the employees that separated us claimed it was not correct,” she reportedly tweeted. The Atlantic Records charttopper then used a screenshot of a portion of a TMZ report which validated her ’s case, noting that “I PRAY TO GOD THERES footage of wat come about dat working day.”

It’s not recognised how much Ellis is suing Cardi B for but reportedly mentioned it is around $25,000, and claims she will now have to endure, “future medical issues will involve doctors, medical professionals, nurses, and clinic — together with medicine MRI scan, x-rays etcetera.”

Cardi B even now have assault fees pending towards her and her cohorts in Queens Supreme Court for a further melee involving strip club staffers.



She has pleaded not guilty.