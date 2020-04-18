Cardi B & Fashion Nova giveaways Accepting Their Experiences

exclusive

Cardi B and Fashion Nova’s cash cavalry still sees families in need of financial help during the coronavirus pandemic … but previous winners are already receiving relief.

Since announcing the Fashion Nova Cares $ 1 million giveaway on April 8, more than 200 recipients have received a $ 1,000 raise … and it continues every WEEK until May 20.

TMZ chats with some of the lucky winners about the wonder of getting the good news and how it has helped them … here’s what they said.

Elvine, an assistant to a nurse from Massachusetts, told us … in addition to loading groceries and necessities for her children, she would also pay $ 100 for her winnings to her neighbor, a mother who had just lost his hotel job.

Kizzy from Tennessee says she has been unable to work as a cosmetologist since March, which is why she entered at one time in Fashion Nova money. He admits he never expected to win, though … until he got a good text.

He said he would use the money to continue paying for his SUV, which he used to drive around his 3 daughters.

It was Kizzy’s ungrateful gratitude that he had chosen, and God also believed he was helping. He said … “I am truly honored and blessed that they have chosen me.”

end migratory – a South Carolina mother – told us the financial advances would help pay the rising costs, especially since her income in the Army was the only income for her family, which included her father.

The Gala says it is overkill at times, but this wonderful surprise is sure to help for hours.

Undoubtedly, the promise of more funding coming from Cardi B and Fashion Nova gives hopeful families far more hope.