Cardi B, Fashion Nova Gives A $ 1,000 per Hour to Families in Need

Cardi B and Fashion Nova are putting on a stimulus package of their own – giving $ 1,000 PER HOUR to families struggling with pandemics.

Cardi announced on Wednesday that she and her fashion line will be repatriating $ 1 million starting today and continuing through May 20. The Fashion Nova Cares initiative puts the money directly in the hands of people who need to breathe.

Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, says, “People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other necessities for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those who affected by Coronavirus. “

She added, “Fashion Nova Cares by Cardi B will provide people with the comfort they need to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and want we do our part to help those in need. ”

To qualify for the dough, people need to visit fashionnova.com/cares to share their stories and information. The group then selects 24 people per day for the duration of the program.

As we have seen across the country, there are MASSIVE lines that can only be filed for unemployment benefits or get food … just like what we saw in Florida and Texas.

The government had more to take with us, hence the Cardi and Fashion Nova coups.