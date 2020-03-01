[cardi-b-+-offset-flex-romantic-relationship-plans-in-a-dressing-space:-“zombies”]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper Cardi B and Offset are endlessly with their marriage plans. The hip-hop pair have reminded supporters they are inseparable courtesy of a new boo’d up pic.
This week, Cardi shared a hilarious dressing area pic alongside her hubby. In the selfie, the duo channel their inner “zombie” with amusing facial expressions.
A couple of days back, Cardi shared footage of her hubby gifting her many Hermes baggage for Valentine’s Working day 2020.
A number of times back, Cardi lit up her IG website page with a boo’d up shot of herself and Off.
In late January 2020, Cardi and Off flexed style targets collectively at a Grammy Awards occasion.