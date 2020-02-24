[Cardi B Reveals Cringe X-Rated Expertise Right after Going On Grownup Web page: “That S**t Is F**kin Awful + Weird”]

New York rapper Cardi B might want to log offline for the future several times, weeks and perhaps months. The hip-hop star has shared some cringe particulars about her latest working experience on an grownup internet site.

Large Specifics: About the past several hours, Cardi has unloaded a ton of tweets detailing some wild incidents she encountered accomplishing a few x-rated lookups.

I was scrolling down a porn internet site then I observed a snippet of Frozen (Elsa ).Why the fuck they put that ? Shit made me cringe .Transform me all they way Off now I’m in this article with you motherfuckers …Weirdo shit.Shit should not be authorized .

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 23, 2020

And why do porn tittles be so odd like “teen fuckin” action mom fuckin stage child “ LIKEEE WTFFF !!! That shit is fuckin horrible and weird.

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 23, 2020

Fantasy on adolescents ? And fuckin your step youngsters?…….I assume the fuck NOT…..Fantasy is more like a foursome or fuckin on prime of a car or truck or a thing . https://t.co/IiQabww1jm

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 23, 2020

Significant-Key Information: A number of times ago, Cardi dished on her previous boyfriends and why she settled down with rap star husband Offset.

If you dealing with one particular of my ex & he randomly tells you that he dated me ,you should go away a thank you comment below my publish cause I most very likely taught that nikka how to eat pussy 🤷🏽‍♀️

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 22, 2020

Wait around, There’s A lot more: Previous night time, Cardi shared some priceless moments of her daughter Kulture.

Right before You Go: Just lately, Cardi unloaded hilarious footage of herself and Offset turning up on a non-public airplane.