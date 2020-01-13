Cardi B wants to get into politics and I fully support her

Loading...

If you thought politics couldn’t get much stranger than that Donald Trump to be the president and whatever the fukc Kanye 2020 was there, think again Cardi B wants to become a politician.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is best known for her rap career and her reality TV appearance on Love & Hip Hop: New York. But you’d better not put her in a box because the Hustlers actress decided she wanted to be a politician, and who should we stop her?

I think I want to be a politician. I really love the government, although I don’t agree with the government

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

She followed up with a tweet about America’s apparent lack of patriotism, which I think depends on what kind of Americans you are surrounded by.

As if I watched war https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy no matter how many weapons a country has, you need people! How are you going to act against a country and possibly start a war if there is no patriotism in that country? I rarely see people who say they LOVE being American.

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I know she doesn’t see you as the kind of person who wants to run for office, but she’s been pretty vocal about politics since 2016.

From endorsing Bernie Sanders To question prison reform, she seems to have a fairly solid understanding of a wide range of political issues and is not afraid to share her thoughts on her platform.

TIME even published a guide at all times when she talked about politics, and it turned out that the rapper really seems to have an interest in promoting her political knowledge.

Although it used to be said She would not consider applying for an office. This time she seems to be serious about pursuing a political career. Although she dropped out of Borough of Manhattan Community College before starting her career, she said she was ready to return to school for further education before taking any political steps.

I feel like when I go back to school and concentrate, I can be part of the congress. I have so many ideas that make sense. I only need a few school years and can shake the table.

– iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

When she previously discussed her political views with Entertainment Tonight, the Bodak Yellow Rapper said that if she ever ran for office, she would run as a progressive democrat.

“I want free health care, and I think college education should be free,” she said. “That’s how I feel, that’s how I want to be. I can’t promise that because I don’t know if they will allow it.”

At just 26 years old, Cardi B has many more years to go to get an education and enter the world of politics if she really wants to. With more money and fame behind her before she is 30, who says she won’t be able to run for office in 10 years?

Prominent politicians are not exactly a revolutionary concept. We have seen all of Sonny Bono (yes, the guy from Sonny & Cher) and Clint Eastwood to Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger Turn to politics after making a name for herself in Hollywood.

I am not in favor of Cardi B as a presidential candidate for 2020, but there is really nothing to stop her legitimately entering politics. Stranger things have happened.

If Trump can be the president, anyone can.

