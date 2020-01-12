Cardiff and Swansea play an uneventful tie when Liverpool loaner Rhian Brewster makes Swans bow

Loading...

It was a tricky debut in Swansea for loaned Liverpool star Rhian Brewster when his new club played a goalless draw with South Wales rival Cardiff.

Brewster joined the Swans on loan until the end of the season earlier this week and got the go-ahead for their trip to Cardiff City Stadium.

The game lacked quality and is probably best remembered for a clash in the first half

Swansea had the chance to make their first double in the South Wales derby after beating Cardiff 1-0 at home in October.

But those like Brewster had to cut corners in a match that lacked clear chances and inevitably led to a not particularly memorable event.

It was a game Brewster had trouble showing what he was about

The tie leads Swansea in the Sky Bet championship with sixth place in Sheffield Wednesday, while Cardiff is four points behind.

Both teams could have taken the lead early on when Robert Glatzel headed for Cardiff and Wayne Routledge and shot in the sky after Curtis Nelson failed to throw Connor Roberts long range.

Cardiff were desperate to get a cross into the box since Swansea was without the commanding presence of Mike Van Der Hoorn.

Freddie Woodman was perfectly positioned to stop Glatzel and Nelson headers, but the loaned goalkeeper from Newcastle was generally well protected by young center-backs Ben Cabango and Ben Wilmot.

Cabango intervened to prevent Glatzel from shooting home from close range, but after 28 minutes Swansea almost took the lead.

Celina had just curled up from the right corner when Swansea launched a quick counterattack and hit a post from an identical position.

Junior Hoilett was cautioned for a foul on Roberts, and there was a risk of boiling over when Glatzel and Cabango clashed and the two teams met.

Swansea made a confident start to the second half, but Tomlin shot out of the corner before Hoilett fired from 20 yards.

Brewster skilfully turned at the edge of the area, but his slant shot summarized his growing frustration.

The English Under-17 world champion found another place to get a shot from the edge of the box, but the shot was thrown out again.

The competition grew fiercer, but Cardiff was only a few inches from the lead when his two substitutes started in the 76th minute.

Josh Murphy threw a cross on the far post, which Paterson threw against the crossbar from a distance – and that was the last great chance for both sides to win the cross.