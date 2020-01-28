Cardiff urges the French authorities to launch an official investigation into Emiliano Sala’s death after “sufficient evidence of wrongdoing” has been found

Cardiff urged the French authorities to open an official investigation into the death of striker Emiliano Sala after “sufficient evidence of wrongdoing” was found while the player was being transported.

Argentinian striker Sala died on January 21, 2019, when the plane that carried him from Nantes in France to his new Club Cardiff crashed in the English Channel at Guernsey.

Sala died after his flight to Cardiff went down after completing his transfer from Nantes

Cardiff replied to an article in the French sports newspaper L’Equipe that claimed that Nantes owner Waldemar Kita and player agent Willie McKay are central to any investigation.

A Cardiff spokesman said: “The CCFC has made clear in the past twelve months that a thorough investigation into the facts that led to the tragedy is needed.

“Not only to fully understand what caused the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane to crash, but also to answer the broader questions that arise in this case, especially related to the use of illegal flights in the football industry and the role Piper highlighted intermediaries for player transfers.

Getty – Contributor

Emiliano Sala was recognized after his death

“As a result of our investigation, we believe that there is sufficient evidence of misconduct to require an investigation by the French authorities responsible for organizing the transfer on behalf of FC Nantes and for organizing the doomed flight.

“We have therefore forwarded information to the Nantes floor to support their efforts. We continue to strive to ascertain the full facts and make a final decision on our financial liability in the transfer. “

Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage, but North Lincolnshire pilot David Ibbotson was still not found.

The then Premier League club Cardiff and Nantes have since fought over the payment of fees.

AFP or licensor

Sala’s anniversary was a little over a week ago

Cardiff revealed Sala two days before his death, but claimed that they are not liable for the full £ 15m transfer fee since the 28-year-old was not officially their player when he died.

The case was negotiated by the FIFA Player Status Committee. At the end of September, the world government announced that Cardiff would pay the first installment of Sala’s six million euro transfer fee (just under £ 5.2 million).

Cardiff appealed this decision and is pending before the Sports Arbitration Panel (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The final decision is not expected before June 2020.

Sala’s father Horacio died three months after his son of a heart attack in his home in Progreso, Argentina.

However, he said before his death that all parties involved in the transfer – including clubs and agents – should have made more efforts to ensure his son’s welfare.

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before the crash, a later report revealed.

Cardiff’s management, players and fans thanked Sala last week on the first anniversary of his death.

Neil Harris, Bluebirds General Manager, Captain Sean Morrison and Sol Bamba attended a dedication service for Sala and Ibbotson at St. David’s Cathedral in Cardiff city center last Tuesday.

Fans arrived at Cardiff City Stadium all morning to pay tribute, leaving flowers, banners and shirts in memory of Sala.