Cardinals get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB Johnson, AP source suggests

The Arizona Cardinals have additional a single of the NFL’s best receivers to be part of an intriguing youthful staff that is hoping to make a go in the NFC West.

The Cardinals obtained a few-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will ship working back again David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a man or woman common with the situation advised The Related Press. The human being spoke to the AP on ailment of anonymity Monday since the trade hasn’t been officially introduced. The NFL’s business yr commences Wednesday, when the trade can be concluded.

The 27-yr-previous Hopkins offers the Cardinals a premier receiver to insert to a promising main on offence, which features second-calendar year quarterback Kyler Murray, receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and perhaps managing back Kenyan Drake, to whom Arizona gave the transition tag previously Monday.

The Cardinals concluded with a 5-10-1 history very last period underneath initially-year mentor Kliff Kingsbury, who is recognised for his modern offence. Murray was the No. 1 overall draft decide on and experienced an encouraging rookie time, ending with 3,722 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. But the Cardinals sometimes struggled to stretch the field vertically for massive performs in the passing recreation. Hopkins’ arrival ought to enable.

Hopkins has a few decades remaining on a five-calendar year, $81 million deal he signed in 2017. The six-foot-a person, 212-pound veteran has been just one of the most constant receivers in the NFL over the past seven decades, topping 1,000 yards receiving in 5 of 7 seasons. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns final year.

The 28-year-old Johnson was an All-Professional with the Cardinals in 2016 during his next season but has not been capable to match all those figures in the previous a few many years. He battled accidents for much of 2019 and concluded with 345 yards hurrying and 370 yards acquiring.

Johnson has two many years remaining on a three-yr, $39 million extension he signed in 2018.

