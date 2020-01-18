CARECEN daily workers gather in Westlake, demand racial profiling after being forced to leave

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Local immigrants made their voices heard in Westlake, Los Angeles, and organized a rally against the eviction on Friday morning.

Day laborers meet daily near the CARECEN office on Wilshire Boulevard to help find work. The center, created 15 years ago, connects businesses and owners with skilled workers, ensuring fair wages and good working conditions.

CARECEN’s Martha Arevalo said the center was unfairly targeted by the owner of the property, Wilshire Union, after being ordered to leave on Friday.

“We are going to walk past The Home Depot and we are going to claim our space – it is our space,” Arevalo told supporters at the rally on Friday.

In a letter sent by the owner’s law firm to CARECEN, dated December 17, the center became “a nuisance and a curse,” said lawyer Geoffrey M. Gold.

In the same letter to CARECEN, Gold stated that the work center has operated on the property free of charge since its construction in 2000. In his argument for leaving, Gold cites “increased criminal and hostile conduct among individuals who appear to be candidates “from the work center and alleges” the illegal consumption of alcohol and drugs, public urination, vandalism and theft “.

Claiming that their workers have been labeled criminals, Arevalo describes the eviction notice as a “cruel attempt” by the owner.

Arevalo said the center has no plans to leave its location.

“We are here to celebrate the contributions of workers, we are here to celebrate the contributions of day laborers and their families to this community,” said Arevalo.

While holding signs and chanting outside stores like Home Depot, CARECEN calls on the city of Los Angeles and its allies to stand up for their work.

“They create jobs, they generate business, they are an economic engine for this community, they are the customers of all these companies,” Arevalo said.

The law firm representing the property issued the following statement:

“The way the day laborer center was run by CARECEN … threatened the safety and well-being of day laborers and those who visit and work on the property.

Day laborers deserve better from current operators, and change for the well-being of day laborers is required. ”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.