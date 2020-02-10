Careless driving leads to the arrest of three people

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 6:06 AM PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 6:07 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Three people were arrested after police in Bakersfield attempted to stop a vehicle on Sunday, leading them on a short chase.

Officers say they tried to prevent a gray Lexus from driving recklessly around Cottonwood Road and East Belle Terrace when the driver, 21-year-old Kevin Salazar, led the officers on a short chase .

When the car became disabled, Salazar and his two passengers, 19-year-old Shawn Faria and a 16-year-old boy, fled the car.

Salazar and the 16-year-old were detained shortly after their escape. Faria was found in possession of a handgun and later arrested.

Salazar and Faria were sentenced to Kern County jail on gun and gang charges. The 16-year-old minor was enrolled at Juvenile Hall for the same charges.

Anyone with information regarding this matter should call the Bakersfield Police Service at 327-7111.