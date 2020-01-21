Carey Hart praises Ms. Pink after saying that she cannot avoid plastic surgery

Carey Hart praised his wife Pink after expressing her desire to grow gracefully in a heartfelt open letter.

Like many stars in Hollywood, the singer has uncertainties with her appearance. But unlike most of her peers, she refuses to go under the knife in search of perfection – and Hart couldn’t be prouder.

“Think it’s time for people to refrain from the syringe and plastic surgeon. Good job, baby, let’s get wrinkled,” the former motocross champion wrote on Instagram when he wrote his wife’s letter again published.

The 44-year-old Hart ended his post with the hashtag #NoDuckLips to understand Pink even better.

It was Monday that the 40-year-old ‘Raise Your Glass’ singer shared an open letter on Twitter about the acceptance of her changing look as she got older.

“Letter to myself; Dear me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger. You look (and feel) funny when you get used to this new reality,” she began. “But your nose looks like your kids and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, you idiot … you smoked.”

While continuing her “note to herself”, the singer admitted to having the idea of ​​plastic surgery every now and then, but she always shook it off.

“Every now and then you think about changing your face and then watch a show where you want to see what the person feels … and their face doesn’t move,” wrote Willow’s mother, eight, and Jameson three. (I) can’t figure it out. I can not do it.

“I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry,” she added in a follow-up message.

In addition, the singer has never been one who focused on her looks. Since Pink was on stage in 2000, Pink has always been about talent and individuality.

“I am happy because I have never really relied on my looks. I have decided that my talent and individuality are far more important than my face. A tutu judgment s — at 30 miles an hour 100 feet in the air over 40) yasssssssss. “

Celebrity couples who have big age differences but are loved more than ever