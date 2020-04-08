Caring for caregivers during the COVID-19 crisis

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 03:04 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 03:04 PM EDT

LAKELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We all make a difference in our daily lives, in isolation, but for Alzheimer’s and Dementia caregivers it can be difficult.

Annette Adams-Brown has been in charge since 2012, first for her father and now for her mother Bertha. They have been together, but you can say that they are close by now.

“In all the hours we work, we work,” says Annette.

They are not alone. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 70 percent of people with dementia live in homes away from nursing homes.

Cathy James, chief executive officer of Alzheimer’s, Central New York’s department said, “This puts a lot of pressure on caregivers now and 24/7 and the time is not a holiday during the day.”

For Annette and Bertha, one of the things they don’t have anymore is the physical therapy Bertha receives three times a week. They also can’t go to Bertha’s sister.

Annette tries to find a way to make them happy. He said, “he gets a little bit of pressure by spending a lot of time repeating it.”

It’s also hard to get out but Annette focuses on the silver lid – making her mom’s memories even better. “I viewed this as a blessing. I always try to see the rich lessons despite the chaos, ”he said. “He’s been there all my life and that’s the best way to bring back the blessings.”

Annette also finds time for herself, something she encourages all caregivers to do, especially now. Be sure to do something that will satisfy your spirit. ”

He wants people to know about the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter 24/7 helpline 1-800-272-3900. She has helped Annette work on Alzheimer’s processes and can connect with her caregivers for others with support and ideas to go through this challenging time.

“Perhaps going out and driving and being different where they are going is and improving the relationships of people. James may be walking out of the backyard, and more people are welcome again for the beautiful weather. “Sometimes you have to go to someone else to know you’re not alone.”

It’s about finding a balance and caring for your loved ones without forgetting about yourself.

Annette said, “The best thing you can be for everyone is when it’s best for you to be alone.”

Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter says it is important for everyone in care to find an exit. If you need help or someone to talk to, they have a language support team at 1-800-272-3900.

