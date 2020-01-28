Caring for older Iowans in the cold winter months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – The winter months can be dangerous for older Iowans, especially people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Synergy HomeCare in Cedar Rapids provides home care services such as care for the elderly and dementia to people throughout Eastern Iowa.

Owner Jake Hughes said it is important to keep an eye out for older Iowans in our community as they could be forced to stay indoors in freezing cold and snow temperatures.

He also suggested seeing your loved ones regularly, especially this time of year. Make sure the fridge is full, the driveways and sidewalks are shoveled, the recipes are full, and the heating is on. People with Alzheimer’s or dementia can get hypothermia, even in their own home.

As our days were busy and filled with endless chores, Hughes reminded us to check in with older Iowans. He said we should never underestimate the power of camaraderie.

“There are many studies showing that the health of elderly people who are lonely or isolated is physically and psychologically declining, so having someone there can make a big difference,” said Hughes.

You can make your family member or friend a companion set that includes:

Preserves with user-friendly tabs. Pasta and beans can be good for nutrition

Hot chocolate

Fluffy socks or slippers that prevent slipping

lotion

Hughes also recommended playing with loved ones.

“They are only good for the brain,” he said. “They are not only fun and help pass the time, especially in these cold times, they also stimulate the mind, body and brain.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6 out of 10 people with dementia migrate, which can be dangerous when the temperature is below freezing in eastern Iowan.

The office has a few tips:

Write your phone number or contact information with the permanent manufacturer on the inside of your loved one’s clothes

Have an up-to-date picture of them in case you ever needed to share them with the police or authorities

Imagine a GPS tracking device designed for people with dementia

According to the CDC, people aged 75 and over die more often from hypothermia than any other age group.